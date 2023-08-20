Two arrested for hate slogans in J&K’s Jammu

Jammu, Aug 20 (IANS) Two persons in J&K’s Jammu city were arrested on Sunday for raising slogans against a particular community aimed at hurting religious sentiments, police said.

Police said that hurting the religious sentiments of any community will not be tolerated, adding that these arrests followed the registration of an FIR under Sections 295-A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pacca Danga police station.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had criticised the administration for this incident and had asked whether any action was being taken against the culprits. She alleged that murderous slogans were raised at the rally in Jammu. “What action has this administration taken against these criminals?” she asked.

J&K Police had replied promptly to her criticism saying that an FIR had been lodged and two persons had been arrested. Later, Mehbooba Mufti said she appreciated the swift action by the police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.