Mumbai: Woman jumps to death from 18th floor of residential building

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) A 47-year-old woman on Sunday jumped to death from the 18th floor of a high-rise building here in the Bhandup area, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Reena Solanki.

She used to stay at Triveni Sangam housing society, a towering 22-storey residential complex.

The police said that the woman had been grappling with health issues for the last three months, which had taken a severe toll on her mental well-being.

The mounting distress from her ailments is believed to have driven her to take this tragic step.

Eyewitnesses and initial reports suggest that Solanki stood atop a chair and jumped out of the window of her apartment on the 18th floor. The impact of the fall left her critically injured.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead upon arrival.

Police said that an investigation has been launched. A preliminary report classifying it as an accidental death has been registered.

A police officer said that a thorough probe would ascertain the circumstances and factors leading to the tragic incident.

