Two army soldiers killed in J&K road accident

Jammu, April 29 (IANS) Two army soldiers were killed on Saturday in a road accident in J&K's Rajouri district.

Officials said that two army soldiers were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in went out of the driver's control at Dunganon Nallah in Rajouri district and fell into a deep gorge.

"Two soldiers identified as Havaldar Sudhir Kumar and Paramvir Singh were injured in this accident.

"They were shifted to army hospital in Rajouri town where they succumbed," officials said.

