Twinkle Khanna reveals how she booked a restaurant for herself and Akshay Kumar with a recession tip

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Twinkle Khanna never misses a chance to showcase her trademark humour through relatable posts.

In her latest social media post, the author and former actress shared a light-hearted “recession tip” while enjoying a quiet breakfast date with her husband, Akshay Kumar. In her witty caption, Khanna revealed how the couple ended up having an entire restaurant to themselves—without spending a fortune. Taking to Instagram, the Mela actress posted a video showing her seated in an empty café, soaking in the quiet morning atmosphere. The clip opens with the couple striking a cheerful mirror selfie, followed by candid glimpses from their time at the café.

For the caption, the “Mrs. Funnybones” writer wrote, “Recession tip-Want to book a restaurant just for the two of you? Save the big bucks and show up so early for breakfast that it’s you, owls and a paper-mâché bunny. #thestoryofourlives.”

Though Twinkle didn’t disclose what they had for breakfast, she did offer a clever money-saving tip that stood out. Needless to say, the ‘Barsaat’ actress often entertains her followers with witty and humorous posts that reflect her sharp sense of humour.

Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, made her mark in Bollywood during the 1990s and early 2000s. After her film “Mela” didn’t fare well, she chose to move away from acting. She tied the knot with Akshay Kumar in 2001 and began a new journey as a writer. The couple, who starred together in few films, are parents to two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Post marriage, Twinkle shifted her focus to writing and found success as an author, columnist, and interior designer. Although her final film appearance was in 2001, Twinkle has clarified that her decision to quit acting stemmed from a lack of passion, not a shortage of roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.