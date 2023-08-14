Bigg Boss OTT 2 Last Voting Results

Just a few hours are left for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. The voting lines are still open for the contestants. As of now, Elvish, Bebika, Pooja, and Manisha Rani are in competition for the title trophy.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek are in a safe zone but the latter has been admitted to a hospital due to health issues. If Abhishek doesn't join the final race, Elvish and Manisha would be the two top finalists.

Pooja and Bebika are in a danger zone. They are going to get evicted in tonight's episode. Talking about the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav is the confirmed winner of the show.

It is said that Bollywood actor and host Karan Johar will be gracing the finale episode as a guest of honor. Several celebs are expected to attend the finale.

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and grand finale Updates.