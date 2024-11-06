Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads in Voting , Prithvi in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Krishna Leads Voting, Prithvi, Hariteja, and Vishnupriya in Danger Zone

The tenth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has commenced, and the competition is heating up. With just seven contestants remaining, the stakes are higher than ever. The nomination process has concluded, and the contestants are battling it out for the coveted title.

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss announced that Nabhi, Rohini, and Prithvi would become the new captains of the house. However, Rohini was later declared the sole captain after winning a task.

The current voting trends suggest that Gautham Krishna is leading with 25.69% of the votes, followed closely by Nikhil with 23.52%. Preethi and Yashmi Gauda are in the safe zone with 18.09% and 16.34% votes, respectively.

On the other hand, Vishnupriya, Hariteja, and Prithvi are struggling in the danger zone with 7.02%, 6.37%, and 6.03% votes, respectively.

Here's the breakdown of the voting trends:

1. Gautham Krishna - 25.69%

2. Nikhil - 23.52%

3. Preethi - 18.09%

4. Yashmi Gauda - 16.34%

5. Vishnupriya - 7.02%

6. Hariteja - 6.37%

7. Prithvi - 6.03%

However, with plenty of time left before the voting lines close, the results can still change dramatically. Will Gautham Krishna maintain his lead, or will others overtake him? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Key Highlights:

- Gautham Krishna leads voting with 25.69%

- Nikhil second with 23.52%

- Preethi and Yashmi Gauda in safe zone

- Vishnupriya, Hariteja, and Prithvi in danger zone

- Rohini becomes sole captain of the house

- Nabhi wins task, becomes captain alongside Yashmi