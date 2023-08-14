Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Runner-Up Confirmed: Deets Inside

The day and time have come to say goodbye to Bigg Boss OTT 2. It has become one of the most successful seasons compared to Bigg Boss OTT. Rumours are doing the rounds that Abhishek, Manisha and Elvish are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 whether they win the show or not.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewers are eagerly waiting to meet the winner of the show. For those who are unversed, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra is out of the race. Abhishek has been hospitalized on Sunday. We are not sure whether he will be part of the grand finale.

Abhishek has been locked up in the house since the show went on air. His competitor and Bigg Boss OTT 2 rumored winner Elvish entered the house as a wild card during the third week of the show.

Elvish has been creating waves on social media; he is trending on social media every day for multiple reasons. As Abhishek is out of the race, Bigg Boss will announce Elvish and Manisha Rani as the winner and runner-up, respectively.

Elvish is the confirmed winner since the start of the week. Let's wait and see whether Elvish will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2 or not.

