Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish, Here's Proof

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become a successful show on Jio Cinemas. Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been trending every single day on social media. Its viewers were shocked and surprised when they heard that Abhishek has been hospitalized due to health issues.

The piece of news was shared by Abhishek's sister Prerna Malhan herself. We are not sure whether Abhishek will be able to join the final round of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

No doubt, Elvish is going to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. On one hand, Elvish has got massive votes, and he has been leading in the top position in unofficial polls. There isn't any chance for Abhishek, as his votes are lesser than Elvish.

If Bigg Boss' makers decide on the show winner based on the voting, then they have to announce Elvish as the winner of the show.

Since last week, Abhishek has been doubting himself about his ability to win the show. He was stressed a lot about the trophy for the last few weeks, which might have impacted his health. Abhishek may not join the final race, as per the reports.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 2?

