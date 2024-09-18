Trump to meet PM Modi next week

Washington/New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said at a campaign event that he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, media reports said.

Trump announced the meeting while addressing the people in Flint, Michigan, while he was speaking about US trade with India. He gave no details on where they would meet, the report added.

Trump is likely to meet with PM Modi during the latter's visit to the US from September 21 to 23. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday shared a detailed itinerary of Modi's US visit.

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shared a strong personal rapport during Trump's presidency (2017-2021), evident in events like the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston and "Namaste Trump" in India.

Their relationship bolstered US-India ties, especially in defence and strategic cooperation, with both leaders focused on countering China's growing influence. Despite occasional trade disputes, their partnership remained solid, fostering deeper security collaboration through initiatives like the "Quad".

US President Joe Biden will host a summit with leaders from Australia, India and Japan on September 21 in Delaware. Analysts say Washington has increasingly seen New Delhi as a counter to China's rising influence in Asia.

Some other world leaders who have visited the US in recent months for meetings with Biden and other summits have ended up meeting Trump as well. The Republican nominee faces Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

Polls show a tight race between Trump and Harris, who is of Indian descent.

Despite criticising India over trade without being specific, Trump called Modi "fantastic".

When Modi visited the US in 2019, he and Trump showered each other with praise at a "Howdy, Modi!" rally in Texas attended by more than 50,000.

Modi has also enjoyed good relations with Democratic presidents like Barack Obama and Biden. The White House rolled out the red carpet for him last year, touting deals on defence and commerce.

Trump's outreach to the Indian-American community, recognising its political significance, also played a role. Their (PM Modi and Trump's) time in office laid the groundwork for an enduring US-India strategic partnership based on mutual interests.

