Is this truly the example we want to set for the next generation, asks actress Manjima Mohan

Chennai, June 18(IANS) Expressing disappointment over the manner in which certain people behaved during the heartbreaking crash that occurred recently, actress Manjima Mohan has now asked if this was truly the example we want to set for the next generation.

Taking to her Instagram stories page, the actress penned her thoughts in the form of a post. She wrote, "What has humanity come to? In a heartbreaking crash, we lost so many precious lives and we see people trying to profit from the tragedy.

"Sensationalizing the event, spreading fear through astrology and numerology, making insensitive jokes, and thrusting microphones into the faces of grieving families. At a time that calls for compassion and respect, is this truly the example we want to set for the next generation?"

The actress, who has delivered some critically acclaimed performances in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, completed 10 years in the film industry in March this year.

Penning a note of gratitude on the occasion of completing 10 years in the film industry as an artiste, Manjima Mohan wrote, “Ten years since I began my journey as an artiste, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Every opportunity, every challenge, and every experience has shaped me into the artiste I am today.”

Expressing her heartfelt thanks to all her directors, actors, and producers that she has worked with, Manjima told them, “Your support and belief in me have made this journey unforgettable.”

Thanking the media, she wrote, “Thank you for always recognizing and appreciating my work.”

She also said, “I am forever indebted to my family and friends, who stood by me through every high and low, ensuring I never gave up.”

Finally, the actress thanked her fans and audiences, saying, “Actors are truly blessed to receive unconditional love and immense support from well-wishers we may have never even met. It’s something I cherish deeply and never take for granted. There’s still so much to achieve, a long road ahead, and many dreams to fulfill. Here’s to the journey ahead!”

Manjima Mohan first shot to limelight in Malayalam cinema with the immensely popular ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead. The Malayalam film was a superhit that fetched her recognition not just in Kerala but also all across the south. Manjima made an impact in Tamil cinema with the Gautham Menon romantic action drama ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’. She played the female lead in the film opposite Silambarasan.

The actress has delivered several critically acclaimed performances over the course of the last 10 years. In fact, her most recent performance, which was in the Tamil web series Suzhal 2, has come in for much appreciation.

