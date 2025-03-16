Tripura mountaineer’s Everest expedition begins with cycling journey to Nepal

Agartala, March 16 (IANS) In a momentous display of resilience and ambition, Assam Rifles flagged off Aritra Roy, an accomplished mountaineer from Tripura, as he embarked on an extraordinary quest to conquer Mount Everest.

Hailing from Agartala and a certified mountaineer, Aritra aspires to etch his name in history as the first individual from Tripura to scale the world’s highest peak.

A defence spokesman said that Aritra is undertaking an arduous 20-day, 1,500-kilometer cycling journey from Agartala to Phaplu, Nepal. This initiative not only underscores his unwavering determination but also serves as a beacon for environmental sustainability and the promotion of cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transportation, he said.

Assam Rifles, steadfast in its commitment to fostering adventure, fitness, and national pride, has been instrumental in Aritra’s preparation for this monumental challenge, the spokesman said, adding that the para-military force has provided necessary training, equipping him with essential endurance and survival skills, while also offering critical logistical and administrative support along his cycling route.

A seasoned mountaineer, Aritra Roy has already summited Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus. With rigorous training from the esteemed Darjeeling-based Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), he now sets his sights on the ultimate summit, Mount Everest.

Commencing his journey from Agartala, Aritra aims to reach Nepal’s Phaplu by April 3, after which he will commence the trekking and climbing phases.

If successful, his feat will culminate in an extraordinary finale, participation in the Everest Marathon on May 29, where he will run from Everest Base Camp to Namche Bazaar.

This exceptional confluence of cycling, trekking, mountaineering, and marathon running sets a new benchmark in endurance sports.

At the flag-off ceremony on Saturday, Assam Rifles lauded Aritra’s unwavering determination and commitment.

Expressing his gratitude, Aritra remarked, “This mission transcends personal achievement; it is about inspiring individuals to embrace fitness, adventure, and environmental consciousness. The unwavering support of Assam Rifles has been instrumental, and I am determined to make my state and nation proud.”

Assam Rifles will continue to extend comprehensive support throughout his journey, ensuring a seamless passage through the cycling leg and beyond.

As Aritra Roy ascends towards the pinnacle of the world, his expedition stands as an enduring symbol of human endurance, ecological responsibility, and the indomitable Indian spirit, the defence spokesman stated.

