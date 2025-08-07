Tripura Minister hands over tricolour to BSF jawans under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Agartala, Aug 7 (IANS) As part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Tripura Agriculture and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on Thursday, handed over the national flag to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Nath, second-in-command of the Tripura Cabinet after Chief Minister Manik Saha, visited the 104th Battalion of the BSF stationed at the bordering Mohanpur in west Tripura district.

The Minister joined the BSF troops in a heartfelt celebration of patriotism, honouring their commitment to the nation by handing over the tricolour to the bravehearts who safeguard the international borders despite many challenges and risks.

Addressing the BSF personnel, Nath described the Indian national flag as more than a symbol -- calling it "a reflection of our hope, blood and history".

He hailed the silent courage and unwavering sacrifice of the BSF jawans, whose dedication instills pride in every Indian.

"It was a proud moment to celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with the jawans who selflessly guard our dreams. Their patriotism and resilience are the true strength of our nation," he later told the media.

The Minister also acknowledged the BSF's vital role beyond the frontlines.

"Along with protecting the borders and the country, the BSF is actively engaged in various civic action programmes and provides support during natural calamities. These initiatives help foster strong ties with local communities and build lasting trust with villages along the border," he added.

Following the event, the Minister graciously distributed sweets and sports items among the BSF jawans as a gesture of appreciation.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign (August 2 to 15) started under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark India's Independence.

The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag.

The Union Ministry of Culture is the nodal Ministry for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

