Tripura govt mulling inclusion of sex education, HIV/AIDS awareness in school curriculum

Agartala, June 19 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state government is considering adding a chapter on sex education and HIV/AIDS to the school curriculum from Class 8 to 12 standard and would soon hold a discussion with the Education Department.

While addressing an awareness meeting organised by the AIDS Control Society in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said that HIV/AIDS cases are increasing in the state.

“Tripura shares borders with Bangladesh, and drugs also come into the state. If we are aware of it and can create massive awareness among people by highlighting the reasons behind HIV/AIDS, we can make a difference,” said Saha, who also holds both Education and Health and Family Welfare portfolios.

Thursday's discussion was organised in the presence of members of the Tripura Legislative Forum on HIV/AIDS.

The Chief Minister said that such discussions are necessary, as questions are often raised inside by the MLAs in the Assembly sessions.

“We must come together to eliminate HIV/AIDS and fight against it. We must handle this tactfully. However, due to screening, we are getting to know how many people are affected by HIV/AIDS. During the COVID pandemic situation, we also had to conduct such screenings,” said Saha, who is a dental surgeon.

He said that if the leaders can speak for at least five minutes about this issue during their various programmes, it would be really helpful, and people would also remember it.

“When we speak openly on sex education and HIV/AIDS, such problems can be addressed,” Saha said, adding that funds from MLAs can be collected for HIV/AIDS patients.

Noting that not only boys but girls are also affected by the infectious disease, the Chief Minister said that steps must be taken to involve more boys and girls in sports, cultural affairs, and other activities so that young boys and girls can be free from drug addiction and HIV/AIDS.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, emphasised that the state government has zero tolerance towards drugs.

“Compared to 2023, drug seizures in 2024 have increased by 106 per cent and destruction of seized drugs has increased by 132 per cent. All public representatives should get involved in the fight against the drug menace. In India, Tripura is the first state where Red Ribbon Clubs were introduced in schools. We are hopeful it will be useful for students. We must take steps to make youth ambassadors to create awareness against drug abuse,” the Chief Minister said.

He urged all concerned not to politicise the issue; “this is a virus, and viruses do not see political colours.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.