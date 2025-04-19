Tripura govt exploring to launch ‘Seaplane Tourism’, claims minister

Agartala, April 19 (IANS) Tripura Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury claimed on Saturday that the state government is exploring to introduce ‘Seaplane Tourism’ to promote tourism and connectivity in the northeastern state.

After holding a virtual meeting with a private airline company, who operate the Seaplane in various parts of the country, the minister said that there are several water-based tourism or aquatic tourism sites in Tripura and through the Seaplane, foreign and domestic tourists can visit those places.

“We have several water-based tourism or aquatic tourism places (in Tripura). Most famous of them are Chabimura, Narikel Kunja and Rudrasagar lake in southern and western Tripura,” he said, adding that the proposed Seaplane venture would promote tourism as well as economy and connectivity in Tripura.

The Minister said that after Saturday’s virtual meeting with the private airline company, the government would now study the new initiative and then would take a final decision.

“If we found that the Seaplane operation is viable, then it would be operated jointly by the Tourism and Transport departments,” he said.

In India, there are two well-known ‘water palaces’ -- Jal Mahal in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Neermahal in Tripura, and both attract a large number of foreign and domestic tourists.

Neermahal literally means ‘Water Palace’. The place is a picturesque fairytale Royal mansion located in the middle of the Rudrasagar Lake, 53 km South of Agartala.

Erstwhile Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya built the palace in 1930 as his summer residence being inspired by the Mughal style of architecture.

Another water-based tourist place, Chabimura, is famous for its panels of rock carvings on the steep mountain wall on the bank of the Gomati River. There are huge images carved of Shiva, Vishnu, Kartika, Mahisasurmardini Durga and other Gods and goddesses. These images date back to the 15th to 16th centuries AD.

Dumboor Lake is a charming water body located 115 km south of Agartala. The beautiful lake is on the confluence of rivers Raima and Sarma. Boating facilities are available in Dumboor Lake. In one of the islands, ‘Narkel Kunja’ has been developed and is one of the best tourist destinations in Tripura.

