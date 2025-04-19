Football: Bibiano Fernandes names 35 probables for SAFF U19 Championship

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) India U19 men's team head coach Bibiano Fernandes, on Saturday, announced 35 probables for the upcoming SAFF U19 Championship that will be held in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, from May 9 to 18. All matches will be played at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia.

Hosts India will face Sri Lanka (May 9) and Nepal (May 13) in Group B. Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh are in Group A. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will be played on May 16. The final will take place on May 18. The Golden Jubilee Stadium will host all matches of the tournament.

The Blue Colts are currently camping at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed in a release on Saturday.

The 2025 edition is the seventh edition of the SAFF U-19 Championship involving the men's under-19 national teams from the South Asia region, organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Bangladesh are the defending champions, who won their maiden title by defeating Nepal 4–1 in the final in August 2024

Players born on or after January 1, 2007, are eligible to compete in the tournament. Each team has to register a squad of a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 23 players.

India's 35 probables for the SAFF U19 Championship 2025:

Goalkeepers: Aarush Hari, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Alsabith Sulaiman Thekkekaramel, Rohit.

Defenders: Ashik Adhikari, Takhellambam Bungson Singh, Jodric Abranches, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Mukul Panwar, Nirbhay Singh, Pramveer, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Thoungamba Usham Singh, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Sohum Utreja, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Karish Soram.

Midfielders: Ahongshangbam Samson, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Levis Zangminlun, Md Arbash, Ngamgouhou Mate, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Chaphamayum Rohen Singh, Singamayum Shami, Yohaan Benjamin, Lalruatfela.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Daniyal Makakmayum, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Vishal Yadav, Hemneichung Lunkim.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes

Assistant coach: Remus Gomes

Goalkeeper coach: Dipankar Choudhury

Strength and conditioning coach: Chelson Pinto

