Tripura govt announces 5 pc DA for employees

Agartala, Oct 30 (IANS) After Assam and Meghalaya, on the eve of Diwali, the Tripura government on Wednesday announced 5 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) and dearness relief to 1,88,000 employees and pension holders.

Making the announcement Food and Civil Supplies and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted the government's commitment to supporting its employees even during the ongoing challenging times.

The DA and the DR would be effective from November 1, 2024.

The Tripura government announced the DA and DR just on the eve of the Diwali festival increment to alleviate the financial burden on employees and pensioners.

“In the face of adversity, our government has consistently prioritised the well-being of our workforce. This decision will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 500 crore from the government,” Chowdhury, who is also the spokesman of the state government, told the media after the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Finance Department officials said that over 1.6 lakh government employees and 82,000 pensioners would be benefited from the decision.

The official said that after coming into power in March 2018, the BJP government revised the pay scales, with effect from October 1, 2018, based on the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations.

Thereafter, the state government released additional DA and DR several times to its employees and pensioners.

State government employees and pensioners had long been demanding from the state government that their DA and DR be equal to that of Central government employees and pensioners.

The Assam and Meghalaya governments also earlier this week announced DA and DR three per cent each (by the state governments) for their employees and pension holders.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Chief Minister also on Wednesday increased various allowances for the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel benefiting around 14,000 jawans of 14 battalions of the force.

The allowances increased include ration money and uniform allowance.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, announced to provide funds for setting up gymnasiums in all the battalions and improving the infrastructures of the TSR posts across the state.

