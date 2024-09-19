Triple talaq case reported in Rajasthan, wife lodges complaint

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) A triple talaq case was reported from the Tonk area of Rajasthan on Thursday after a victim lodged a case against her husband in the Kotwali area.

A few months back another case of triple talaq was reported from the same district.

Police inspector Bhanwar Lal Vaishnav said that the victim woman, who was a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was married to one Qaiser alias Furqan from Tonk city on 10 June 2003 as per the Muslim customs. In the report, the victim said that her husband and in-laws started harassing her over trivial things right after marriage which caused mental and physical depression to the victim.

On 16 September, at around 10 pm, the victim's husband thrashed her over a small issue. At the same time, he announced divorcing her by saying Talaq three times at once. He also said that now she was no longer his wife.

In her complaint, the victim said that she was forcefully pushed out of her house after the fight. Meanwhile, police have started the investigation into the case, said Vaishnav.

The victim has lodged an FIR against the accused husband Qaiser alias Furqan.

Besides her husband, she also accused her in-laws of assault, and mental and physical torture. The Kotwali police station also conducted a medical examination of the victim

The victim woman said that it has been 21 years since her marriage and since she has no children, her in-laws have been constantly beating her and sometimes even making videos of her.

Vaishnav said that a case has been registered and legal action will be taken as soon as possible under the new law.

Earlier, a case of triple talaq was reported in the Nawabi city of Tonk in Rajasthan on May 30 this year when a mother of six children registered a case against her husband.

She alleged that her husband had been torturing her for many years and was also harassing her over dowry demands. The woman has filed a case against her husband and has demanded justice for herself and her children.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.