Trinetra Haldar-starrer unscripted docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ to stream on Nov 7

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The makers of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca-starrer unscripted docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ have announced that it will release date on OTT on November 7.

Celebrating love through the lens of a few members from the LGBTQIA+ community, ‘Rainbow Rishta’ follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories.

The six-part docu-series is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji, the series will give the world a unique, candid, and honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.

The unscripted series features stories from different parts of the country through the real-life experiences of Trinetra, Aishwarya, Daniella, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

Following the success of ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’, a modern cult classic based on pulp-cinema of the '90s, ‘Rainbow Rishta’ marks Prime Video’s second collaboration with VICE Studios Production.

It will release on November 7 on Prime Video.

