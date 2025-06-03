Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mondal again under CBI scanner

Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s former district president in Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal, who was recently released on bail after spending almost two years in Tihar Jail in New Delhi for his involvement in the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, has again come under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mondal has come into the spotlight again after an audio clip went viral where he was heard threatening a police officer from the district to "rape" the latter’s mother and wife. Following this, the district police filed a case against him. Trinamool Congress leadership also censured him, and after that, he tendered a public apology.

The CBI officials, who are conducting a probe in the cattle-smuggling case, have started contacting the witnesses to enquire whether they have also been threatened by Mondal to change their statements given to the central agency.

Sources said that the CBI has categorically advised the witnesses that if they receive any threatening or even mediation communication either from Mondal or anyone on this count, the matter should be brought to the notice of the Central agency officials immediately.

Legal experts said that in case even a single witness complains of receiving threatening or mediation calls, either from Mondal or any of his associates, it will be easier for the CBI to register a fresh case against him and even move a plea for cancellation of his bail. One of the preconditions of the bail was that Mondal would not make any attempt to influence any witness in the cattle smuggling case.

Political observers feel that in the event of any such development, bigger trouble will be brewing for Mondal since the Trinamool Congress had given a clear indication of distancing itself from him following his threats to the state police officer.

Mondal was arrested on August 22 by the CBI in connection with the cattle-smuggling case. Later, he was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After spending over two years in Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Mondal was released on bail recently. He returned to his house in Bolpur of Birbhum district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.