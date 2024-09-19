Trinamool leader under CBI scanner in RG Kar case

Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) Trinamool Congress leader Asish Pande who has been putting up at a hotel in Salt Lake since August 9 is currently under Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner, which is probing the rape and murder of a junior female doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Incidentally, the body of the junior female doctor was discovered at the seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9 only.

Sources said that the investigating agency came to know of Pande putting up at the Salt Lake on the night of August 9 by examining a number of mobile phones which were under their scanner as a part of the investigation.

Pande is also a house staff of the same hospital.

After coming to know of Pande putting up at the said hotel, the CBI officials issued a notice to the hotel authorities asking to send an employee along with the booking register of the hotel to the agency’s Salt Lake office.

One of the staff members of the hotel arrived at the CBI office on Thursday along with the booking register and other related documents and submitted the same to the investigating agency.

It is learnt that Pande booked the room in the hotel for the night of August 9 through a hotel booking app. It is further learnt that Pandey had checked in the hotel on the night of August 9 and checked out on the next morning.

However, the investigating officials are yet to inform about the event of Pandey’s booking hotel room and the rape and murder case of the female doctor.

