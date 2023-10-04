Trinamool Congress leader killed in his hatchery by unknown miscreants

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at his hatchery by unknown miscreants in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, sources said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Probir Das (52), an active local-level leader of the ruling party and the husband of a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat member at Suti.

As per the workers of the hatchery, after the day's hard work, Das decided to take rest at the hatchery, when suddenly an unknown miscreant reached at the spot and fired three bullets from the revolver from point blank range.

Das died on the spot as one of the bullets pierced through his head. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

A huge police contingent, led by the sub-division police officer of Farakka, Raspreet Singh has already reached the spot.

Tension has gripped the area.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to ascertain whether it was a fallout of a personal rivalry or political interest clash.

However, the victim's family has claimed that he was murdered because of political clashes.

"My brother had no personal enmity with anyone ever," claimed victim’s brother Sushanta Das.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

