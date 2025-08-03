Trinamool Congress highlights another instance of a Bengali migrant worker's death in Haryana

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) Trinamool Congress, on Sunday, highlighted another incident of a migrant worker from West Bengal being killed in a BJP-ruled state.

In a social media post, the Trinamool Congress alleged that a migrant worker from the Chanchal area in Malda district died under mysterious circumstances.

Claiming that an anti-Bengal agenda is being propagated in the country, the party described the incident as a continuation of the anti-Bengal agenda by the BJP.

“How far will this Bangla Birodhi agenda go? A migrant worker from Hajratpur village in Malda’s Chanchal-I block had lived and worked in Gurugram for 16 years. Like many Bengali-speaking workers, he faced rising hostility and discrimination. Tired and afraid, he had booked a train ticket to return home. But his bloodied body was found at his workplace. Initial reports claim he fell from a rooftop or staircase, but his family suspects foul play," the social media statement of Trinamool Congress read.

The Trinamool Congress said that this was not an isolated incident, as there have been several incidents of migrant workers from West Bengal being harassed and attacked in BJP-ruled states.

"This is not an isolated incident. From Delhi to Mumbai, Bengali workers are being harassed, detained, and now dying under suspicious circumstances in @BJP4India-ruled states," the statement read.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party further demanded an investigation into the incident. "We demand a full investigation into his death and immediate action to protect Bengali workers across the country. Enough is enough," it said.

For the last few weeks, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about the harassment and attacks on Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

On several occasions, Banerjee slammed the BJP for orchestrating such attacks against Bengali-speaking people in an attempt to create a sense of fear among them ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. She also vowed to fight against these atrocities by starting the second ‘Bhasha Andolan’ against the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha member from Kanthi constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, Soumendu Adhikari, last month complained to Delhi Police against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of allegedly disseminating fake and provocative content on her social media handle on the issue of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in BJP-ruled states.

His complaint was about a video shared by the Chief Minister on the wall of her official X handle, where she accused the Delhi Police of harassing and torturing a Bengali-speaking migrant family there.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.