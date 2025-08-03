5th Test: How costly might that be, says Ponting on Siraj’s reprieve to Brook

London, Aug 3 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Mohammed Siraj dropping Harry Brook’s catch on 19 could prove to be expensive in deciding the fate of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, and pointed out that the India pacer didn’t need to move around to take the chance.

On the first ball of the 35th over, Brook had a big reprieve on 19 when Siraj, who came back on the field after a short break, attempted to take the catch in the deep off Prasidh Krishna. But in the process of taking it, the pacer stepped on the boundary cushion to concede a six.

"What was he thinking? He wasn't thinking at all... He didn't have to move to take the catch, so how costly might that be? Brook is still in and reads the bowlers so well. He bats in a Test match how you would try and read a bowler in a T20," Ponting said on Sky Sports’ broadcast during lunch break.

Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach, feels dropping Brook’s catch will spur Siraj on when his turn to bowl comes in the second session. "How much fuel does Siraj has left in himself?"

"Without him, this series would be over, done and dusted. He has kept India in the hunt and he needs a big afternoon session. That dropped catch of Brook will probably spur him on and I'm sure he will continue to give everything."

At lunch, England were 164/3 in 38 overs and needed 210 more runs to win the match and series. Brook was unbeaten on a counter-attacking 38 and has been involved in an unbroken 58-run partnership with Joe Root, who’s not out on 23. Shastri felt Brook was trying to do what India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant usually does with the bat.

"That session was Test cricket at its best. It was a watchful first hour - good bowling and plenty of chat out there, fielders getting in the face of the batters. India picked up a couple of wickets - but then came the counterattack."

"In a seesaw battle, England took the momentum. Harry Brook did a Rishabh Pant. I liked his anticipation. It was clear that he wanted to score runs and be disruptive," he said.

Ponting felt the game’s fate was still tight after a shared first session. "I think it is honours even. England have scored quickly, Brook is out there taking the game on and we know they have naturally aggressive players. It's 210 runs to win, so game on."

