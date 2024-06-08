Tributes for Ramoji Rao pour in from Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Anupam Kher and others

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of media baron Ramoji Rao.

Kamal took to X and shared a heartfelt message: "Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of a doyen of Indian media and cinema industry, Ramoji Rao Garu. Ramoji Rao Film City, dedicated in honour of his craft, is not only a shooting location but also a popular tourist destination. The passing away of this visionary and innovative thinker is a tremendous loss for Indian cinema."

The mega star's sentiments were shared by his compatriot in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal.

He said, "Deeply grieved to hear about the passing of Ramoji Rao Garu. He wasn't just a visionary leader, but a kind and inspiring figure. His passion for Indian cinema, evident in Ramoji Film City, transformed the film industry, setting new standards for excellence in filmmaking. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Anupam Kher shared a picture of the deceased on X and wrote: "Ramoji Rao has contributed a lot not only to journalism and the film industry, but also to society. His demise saddened me. Whenever I met him, he always gave me love and encouragement. May his soul rest in peace."

Telugu actor-producer Mahesh Babu, Riteish Deshmukh and acclaimed music composer Devi Sri Prasad have also paid their last respects to the media baron.

Expressing his grief on X, Mahesh Babu said, "Ramoji Film City is a testament to his brilliance and passion for cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire us all. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Riteish Deshmukh, who straddles both Hindi and Marathi cinemas, tweeted: "I am deeply saddened to learn that the Icon, the Legend, Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is no more. @geneliad and I are actors today thanks to his belief in giving chances to newcomers. He dared to do things no one dreamt of. His legacy will live on forever."

Describing Ramoji Rao as a "legend and visionary", Devi Sri Prasad also tweeted: "The LEGEND, the VISIONARY RAMOJI RAO GARU. Thank U for all ur great contributions to Cinema and Media for generations to come, Sir. Every time I met you and was associated with You, it was an Honour and a moment of Inspiration, Sir. You will be remembered and Celebrated forever, Sir."

Telugu actress and producer Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna wrote on X: "Dearest Ramoji uncle, what an inspiration, what an icon you were. You achieved more than many could in a lifetime. Thank you for inspiring countless generations. Your memory will live on forever. I cherish our letters. Rest in eternal peace, pushing boundaries wherever you are."

Telugu stars, spanning generations, shared this sense of loss. Nani tweeted: "ETV, Eenadu, Ramoji Film City, Usha Kiran Movies, Mayuri... Today I look back and you were there everywhere. Never got to meet you though. Farewell legend Ramoji Rao Garu."

Varun Tej Konidela, mourning Ramoji Rao's demise, said that it has "left a significant void in the world of journalism and the film industry, given his remarkable contributions to both fields." Nagarjuna Akkineni described Ramoji Rao as "a visionary, a maverick in every sense."

Director Prasanth Varma shared a personal anecdote in his tribute.

"He was a visionary and true inspiration," Verma said. "When I was shooting for 'HanuMan' at RFC, I was surprised to see his interest in learning about the latest technologies in filmmaking at his age."

He concluded by saying: "Padma Vibhushan Shri Ramoji Rao Garu's contributions to journalism, cinema, and entertainment industries are unparalleled. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and followers."

The last rites of Ramoji Rao will be performed in Hyderabad at the Ramoji Film City, his everlasting contribution to the film industry, on Sunday morning.

