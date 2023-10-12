Tribal-dominated Mandla’s development my priority: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said on Thursday that the development of tribal-dominated Mandla would be his main priority after forming the government much like Chhindwara which is his home district and has become a model for development.

The Congress leader was addressing a rally in Mandla, which was also attended by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He alleged that the BJP government made several promises, but Mandla saw no development and youths were forced to leave their homes in search of livelihood.

“I have fond memories of Mandla as I have spent a lot of time here in my youth. But, when I see the present condition here, it hurts me a lot. Today, I promise you that Mandla’s developments would be my first priority after forming the government,” he said.

Kamal Nath would always present his home district Chhindwara as a model district of development in Madhya Pradesh. He said Chhindwara is his home district, but he has full faith in the people of Mandla that they would support the Congress.

He announced that the ‘adivasi divas’ programme would be re-started and bartan banks would be established in the tribal areas in Madhya Pradesh.

“My government had started a 'vishwa adivasi diwas' programme, but the BJP stopped it. I promise that bartan banks would be established in tribal areas and all those schemes the BJP government has stopped would be restarted soon after the Congress comes back to power in Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Kamal Nath appealed to tribal people to support the Congress in the coming Assembly elections. He said, "The Assembly elections are not for any candidates or the party, it is for the future of Madhya Pradesh and future of youths. 32 days left for the elections, keep a picture of Madhya Pradesh in your mind when you go for voting. It is up to you to decide what kind of government you want,” he added.

