Tribal Board case: ED raids jailed K'taka ex-min Nagendra, associates’ homes, offices

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANS) The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of jailed former minister B Nagendra and his close associates at different locations on Wednesday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the tribal welfare Board.

Sources confirmed that the raids were conducted in Ballary, Koppal and Raichur districts on the residences and offices of Nagendra and his close relatives and associates.

The sleuths are verifying documents and conducting search operations as the ED is preparing to submit a charge sheet in the case.

However, an official statement is yet to be made in this regard.

Simultaneous raids had taken place at 18 locations in July on the residences and offices of Nagendra in Bengaluru, Ballary and Raichur.

The ED’s move is surprising in the backdrop of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) giving a clean chit to Nagendra in the two charge sheets submitted to court.

The SIT had not mentioned the names of Nagendra and the tribal Board’s Chairman and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal in the charge sheet.

The SIT which submitted charge sheet regarding the suicide of the Board’s Account Superintendent Chandrasekaran also excluded Nagendra’s name.

The BJP had lashed out at the SIT and the state government and dubbed the investigation as unfair.

The alleged irregularities had come to light following the suicide of Chandrasekaran. In his death note, Chandrasekaran had mentioned the role of a sitting minister without taking any name.

The SIT was criticised for not bothering to question Nagendra and Daddal.

The ED, which entered the scene later, had arrested Nagendra following the raids.

Three investigative agencies are currently probing the case.

The SIT was formed on May 31, 2024, and a complaint was filed with the CBI on June 3, 2024, by the Union Bank of India. Meanwhile, the ED is conducting its own independent investigation.

