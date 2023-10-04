Tri-Services Commanders’ Conference stresses on enhancing operational preparedness

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The two-day Tri-Services Commanders’ Conference (Western Grouping) concluded at Subroto Park in the national capital on Wednesday under the aegis of Western Air Command.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Commanders reviewed the current geopolitical situation, deliberated on the means to enhance operational preparedness and synergy of operations in the area of interest.

Discussions were also held on ensuring integrity of the country's borders and mitigating threats. The discussions and free exchange of ideas took place amid an environment of bonhomie, the ministry added.

The two-day conference was hosted by Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, and presided over by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

General Officers Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, South Western Command, Southern Command and Western Command also participated in this important conference.

The CDS has held similar meetings for the Northern Theater and the Maritime Theater in the last few months as part of the discussions towards creating theater commands.

On August 22, working towards the creation of three new theater commands, CDS Anil Chauhan discussed the maritime theater commands and related issues in the maritime domain with top military commanders of the three services.

