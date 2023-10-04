Maha Shiv Sena MP booked for forcing Nanded hospital Dean clean toilets

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Nanded Police have booked a ruling Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, Hemant S. Patil, for allegedly forcing the in-charge Dean of the Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College & Hospital to clean toilets and urinals after the high number of patient deaths came to light on Tuesday.

Patil, 51, along with his supporters reportedly stormed the hospital and confronted the acting Dean S. R. Wakode for the filthy urinals, choked toilets without proper mugs and other lapses there.

The MP and his aides supervised and allegedly shot a video of Wakode, seen wearing his white overcoat, picking up a broom and bucket to clean up the general toilets used by the patients and their relatives, and later the video clips went viral on social media.

Following a complaint lodged by Wakode, the Nanded Police have filed a FIR and booked Patil under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other laws, and further investigations are on, said a police official.

Taking umbrage at the MP’s tactics, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding protection for Dr. Wakode and action against Patil.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors slammed the MP and demanded an apology to the Dean who was forced to clean the toilets.

