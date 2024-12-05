Travel trade associations hail Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2024

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) Kuldeep Singh Chandela and Virendra Singh, President and Secretary General of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) on Thursday commended the state government's focus on sustainable growth in tourism.

They also hailed the government’s efforts to address evolving industry needs while highlighting the policy’s innovative provisions, such as the introduction of new categories like eco-tourism units, film cities, heritage restaurants, hotel housing, and indoor/outdoor play zones.

These measures demonstrate a strong commitment to enhancing Rajasthan’s global tourism appeal by diversifying and expanding its offerings.

Gaj Singh Alsisar, Secretary General of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA), praised the financial incentives included in the policy, such as exemptions on stamp duty, conversion charges, and development charges under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2024.

He noted that these incentives would attract significant investments in the sector.

Additionally, provisions like concessional bar licenses for heritage hotels and restaurants and freehold lease opportunities for heritage properties larger than 300 square meters are expected to preserve Rajasthan’s cultural heritage while enriching the tourist experience.

Tarun Bansal and Adhiraj Shahpura, president and general secretary of the Hotels & Restaurant Association of Rajasthan (HRAR), respectively, emphasised the strategic measures outlined in the policy, including the development of integrated tourism villages, motel-way-side amenities, and resort housing.

They noted that these initiatives would significantly enhance tourist infrastructure. The policy’s focus on rural tourism and support for tourism start-ups reflects a commitment to empowering local communities and fostering entrepreneurship.

They also applauded the government’s achievements under the Rising Rajasthan initiative, where over 1,000 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹78,000 crore have been signed, underscoring the state’s ambition to become a tourism and hospitality leader.

Mahendra Singh Rathore and Mohan Singh, president and general secretary of the Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators (RATO), expressed optimism about the transformative potential of the policy. They reaffirmed their association’s commitment to working closely with the government to ensure its successful implementation.

They also lauded the waiver of motor vehicle tax for 22-seater and larger coaches, calling it a much-needed and progressive step to support the transportation sector, improve efficiency, and drive growth.

This comprehensive policy reflects Rajasthan’s determination to position itself as a global leader in tourism while fostering economic opportunities and sustainable development, said tourism stakeholders.

