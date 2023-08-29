Transporters protests again Delhi government, says ‘no one listens to us’

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association on Tuesday held a protest march in front of the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding various demands.

"We are protesting against our main three different demands which are removal of speed governance (speed limit device) from taxi, start registration of BS6 Tempo Travels and buses, and hire of Delhi based taxi vehicles for the purpose of upcoming G20 Summit," said Sanjay Samrat, president of Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association.

He said that despite the Supreme Court's order dated July 24, the Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gehlot, has not opened the registration of BS-6 diesel buses for all small and big transporters in Delhi.

"Be it CM Arvind Kejriwal or Transport Minister Gehlot no one gives us time to listen to our plea. Our demands are simple. We want to tell them when the even speed limit on expressway is set for 120kms/ph, why vehicles of Delhi are restricted to 70 to 80kms/ph, due to speed mechanism no one is hiring our taxi services and we are facing loss every day," Samrat said.

He said that due to the speed governance system, ahead of the G20 Summit, the government is not hiring their vehicles for the same reason and the Delhi transporters had to bring more than 450 vehicles from other states.

"Most of the small and big transporters of Delhi have neither got work in the G20 Summit and may not get work," Samrat said.

