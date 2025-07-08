Transportation services hit in Odisha as bus, truck drivers cease work in indefinite strike; passengers stranded

Bhubaneswar, July 8 (IANS) Transportation services were affected severely across the state as the Odisha Driver Mahasangha, an association of truck and bus drivers, on Tuesday launched the 'cease work strike' for an indefinite period over six key demands. The strike left many passengers stranded and harassed.

The private bus and truck owners’ association of Odisha has also lent support to the cease work strike by the drivers.

The strike has left the passengers in a lurch as many people were seen stranded at bus stops helplessly waiting for just any vehicle to reach their destinations.

The transportation of goods has also been severely affected due to the strike.

“We came from Kolkata by private bus and were supposed to return today. But we’ve been stuck here since morning with no clear update on whether buses will run or not. It's very confusing and troubling,” said a man from Murshidabad in West Bengal stranded at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal, Bhubaneswar.

Echoing similar concerns, another passenger said, “We’ve been sitting here for hours. Some say the buses will run, some say they won’t. There is no clear communication. We’re tired and helpless.”

The passengers urged the Odisha government to take swift action to resolve the deadlock.

The association has called the strike demanding inclusion of auto drivers in the Drivers' Welfare Board, pension for drivers above 60 years of age, restrooms and toilet facilities at regular intervals, parking slots at every 100 km and laws to ensure driver security from public threat.

They have also demanded that at least 70 per cent jobs for drivers in the mining and industrial areas of the state be reserved for Odisha drivers.

The drivers have also demanded that the government acknowledge their contribution to the transport sector and declare September 1 as the National Drivers' Day.

Speaking about the strike call, Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena on Tuesday said that the state government will hold discussions with drivers’ association over their demands.

He also stated that some of the demands of the drivers were genuine and assured that the stalemate would be solved through discussions with the drivers.

