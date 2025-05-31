'Transformative': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on impact of her 100 days in office

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS)The first 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi have been transformative for the city’s direction and condition, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday, promising transparency and dedication to deliver all poll promises.

In a special conversation hosted by actor Anupam Kher at the ‘100 Din Sewa Ke’ event organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, CM Gupta showcased key achievements of her government’s first 100 days.

She emphasised that while these initial days may be few in number, the decisions taken during this period have the potential to bring significant and lasting changes to the direction and condition of Delhi.

The event was attended by all Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior officials.

CM Rekha Gupta said that Delhi is a living example of unity in diversity. In honour of this spirit, the government has decided to celebrate the State Day of each Indian state with great enthusiasm and grandeur in Delhi, allowing residents to engage with and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of the nation.

On the Yamuna River, the CM said, “The previous government merely put up a show in the name of cleaning the river, while untreated sewage continued to flow into it. In contrast, our government made the rejuvenation of Yamuna a top priority from day one.”

A Rs 9,000 crore provision was made in the Delhi Jal Board budget to strengthen the sewerage system and water supply infrastructure. Also, Seven Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in areas such as Narela, Rohini, Najafgarh, and Coronation Pillar have been upgraded.

She said under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, Rs 804 crore was approved for the rehabilitation of eight more STPs. To intensify efforts, 40 new Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) have been launched, she said.

CM Rekha Gupta further said, “In the last 100 days, several lakh metric tonnes of waste have been removed from drains, and officials have been directed to complete drain cleaning before the monsoon.”

Sewer and water pipeline work has also been initiated in about 1,700 unauthorised colonies, directly benefiting lakhs of residents, she said.

Additionally, a modern command-and-control centre has been established, 1,167 GPS-enabled tankers deployed, and the DJB Water Tanker App launched for water supply monitoring.

“In South Delhi, 70 new tube wells have been installed, directly benefiting nearly 1.5 lakh people,” she said.

