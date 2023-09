Train rams into platform in Mathura

Mathura, Sep 27 (IANS) Shakurbasti Mathura MEMU (04446) rammed into a platform at the Mathura Junction in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, railway officials said.

No person was injured since all passengers and even crew, including loco-pilots, TTEs and train guard, had deboarded at the station.

The MEMU rake belonged to the Northern Railways and reached the Mathura Junction at 10:48 p.m.

Sources from the Agra division of NCR, under which the station comes, said, “The MEMU arrived at platform 2A and after five minutes it rolled over breaking the overhead electricity (OHE) pole, disrupting OHE supply and also damaging the platform."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.