Trailer of Kiran Abbarvaram-starrer ‘Dilruba’ released

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) The makers of director Viswa Karun’s Telugu romantic action thriller ‘Dilruba’, featuring actor Kiran Abbavaram and Rukshar Dhillon in the lead, on Thursday released the trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Kiran Abbavaram wrote, “March 14th Kaluddam (Let’s meet on March 14th) #Dilruba,” and shared the YouTube link to the trailer of the film.

The trailer shows that Kiran Abbavaram plays a righteous angry young man called Siddhu, who will not apologise for anything or anybody when he knows that he is right. However, everybody around him including his girlfriend want him to apologise for some reason. His refusal to do so results in a difference of opinion between the lovers. The trailer also gives away the fact that Siddhu’s ex-girlfriend enters his life again to resolve his relationship crisis with his present girlfriend. The trailer gives the impression that Dilruba will be a proper commercial entertainer with sequences on romance, action, revenge and betrayal in it.

Written and directed by Viswa Karun, the film, apart from Kiran Abbavaram and Rukshar Dhillon, will also feature Kathy Davison John Vijay and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Ravi, Jojo Jose and Rakesh Reddy, the film has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Viswas Daniel.

Editing for the film is by National Award-winning editor Praveen KL while action sequences for the film have been choreographed by Pruthvi.

Suresh Paruchuri has co-directed this film, which has dance choreography by Jithu and Eshwar Penti. Costumes have been designed by Harsha Challapalli and lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar and Viswa Karun. The film is scheduled to hit screens on March 14 this year.

