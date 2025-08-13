'Tragedy struck, but PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana gave us a way forward'

Shahdol, Aug 13 (IANS) The Central government’s flagship insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), is proving to be a vital support system for families in times of personal loss. In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, the scheme has helped several grieving families regain financial stability after losing loved ones.

One such beneficiary is Balmukund Baiga, whose wife Phoolmati passed away during medical treatment. Fortunately, she had enrolled in the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

After her demise, Balmukund received Rs 2 lakh under the scheme.

Speaking to IANS, he said: “The insurance amount helped me repay debts. I don’t know what I would have done without it. This scheme came to my aid when I needed it the most. bought tools for carpentry work and used the rest of the money to clear my debts.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having launched such a scheme which is benefiting the poor.

Another resident, Abhinesh Singh Chauhan, also benefitted from the scheme after the untimely death of his sister due to illness. He said the insurance payout provided significant support to the family during their time of distress.

“We didn’t expect anything, but the scheme gave us much-needed relief. It helped us manage expenses and reduced our burden,” he shared.

According to Abhiyank Sharma, Regional Manager of Central Bank: "This scheme is designed to ensure that even the economically weaker sections can access life insurance. At just Rs 436 per year, beneficiaries get a life cover of Rs 2 lakh. It is an excellent initiative for financial inclusion."

The PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana is available to individuals aged 18 to 50 and provides affordable life insurance cover through participating banks and insurance companies.

Normally, life insurance is often seen as inaccessible for low-income families in the country. However, PMJJBY has emerged as a key financial safety scheme. In small districts such as Shahdol, where many families live hand-to-mouth, it is helping turn moments of crisis into manageable recoveries — offering not just compensation, but hope.

