Traffic police harass tourists in Goa, alleges BJP MLA

Panaji, July 18 (IANS) BJP MLA Michael Lobo said on Tuesday that traffic police harass tourists by imposing fines, which should be stopped or the wrong message will go from the state.

Lobo was speaking on the first day of the monsoon assembly session.

“Traffic police in white uniforms stop everyone… even those wearing helmets are also stopped. Then the police ask for documents… there is no need to ask for documents which are now available on mobile phones. Those who come here to stay for around four days complain to us that they were stopped at ten places while travelling from North to South and also harassed,” Lobo said.

Lobo said that police should stop harassing tourists as it will send the wrong message.

“By imposing fines on tourists that can’t be revenue generation, you (Home Department) are sending the wrong signal. Imposing fines is not the solution,” he said.

Lobo is the third MLA from the BJP, who has openly alleged that traffic police harass tourists visiting the state.

Earlier, Goa Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate had said that traffic police in Goa, were actually harassing tourists by fining them, instead of solving traffic problems existing in the coastal state.

“I see police constables standing at one corner only and giving challans to tourists and they do nothing more than that. They are basically here to solve the traffic problem, but they are not doing that,” Monserrate, Panaji MLA, said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte had also claimed that the tourists are being routinely harassed in Goa by traffic police officials, and had said that efforts will be made to make the state and its environs more hospitable to tourists.

