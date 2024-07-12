Traffic marshals to ease traffic congestion in Cyberabad

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Cyberabad Police, with the support of IT companies, on Friday launched an initiative ‘Traffic Marshals’ to facilitate the smooth traffic flow in Cyberabad, especially in the IT corridor.

The Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), along with Cyberabad Traffic Police, has taken the initiative with the support of various IT parks and IT/ITes companies.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, along with Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, D. Joel Davis, and SCSC Secretary General, Ramesh Kaza on Friday launched the first set of 83 traffic marshals in the IT corridor and other parts of Cyberabad.

The initiative is aimed at providing congestion-free traffic flow in the IT hub of Cyberabad.

The traffic marshals are paid by companies, and trained and deployed by the police department. They are deployed at key junctions to regulate traffic.

Police said that the programme's objective is to ease the daily commute for citizens and ensure a safe and secure environment for industries to thrive. The traffic marshals are attached to different police stations of Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Mohanty urged all companies to join hands with us in making Cyberabad's traffic flow smooth and efficient.

"This is another example of Cyberabad Traffic Police and IT industry body SCSC working very closely and proactively for better regulation of traffic," he said.

Davis stated that the programme is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships, and the traffic marshals are a full-time paid team, dedicated to traffic regulation and will be deployed near all important traffic bottlenecks. This will help the Cyberabad Traffic Police focus their time and efforts on enforcing traffic rules like signal jumping, wrong-side driving, helmetless driving etc.

The traffic marshals have been provided with different sets of uniforms with the traffic marshal logo printed on it and a cap. They will work during the peak hours of traffic - 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Rajesh Balaraju, Traffic forum leader designate, SCSC claimed that this is the first such initiative by the IT Industry, anywhere in the country. He said the number of traffic marshals is likely to reach 500 with the support of the industry. Raheja Mind Space responded to the request made to the industry and contributed with funding for 30 traffic marshals. Commitments from Phoenix, Sattva Group and other IT companies will see the deployment rise over the next few months.

