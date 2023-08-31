Traffic advisory issued ahead of G20 Summit full dress rehearsals in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, full dress rehearsals will be held Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m onwards as carcades will move from different parts of Delhi towards Central and New Delhi Districts, a Delhi Traffic Police official said on Thursday.

According to traffic police, on Saturday, rehearsals will be held from 8.30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. while on Sunday, these will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 9.30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and 12.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypass, Bhairon Road-Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C–Hexagon, roundabout of Mansingh Road, Teen Murti, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Kartavyapath, Zakir Hussain Marg, Barakhamba Road and among others," said the traffic advisory released on Thursday.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the above mentioned roads and junctions during the specified time slots. However, if the journey is unavoidable, commuters are advised to make maximum use of Metro services," it said.

"Passengers going towards railway stations will be able to use their private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis for travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations. However, in case of road journeys, they may face some congestion and consequent delays. Therefore, they are advised to keep sufficient time at hand. For easier and more convenient access to railway stations, passengers are advised to make maximum use of Metro services," it said.

The traffic advisory also said that passengers going towards the airport are advised to make maximum use of Metro services, especially the Airport Express Line connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 station via IGI Airport T3.

"City bus services will not be affected at large. However, they may be diverted from certain road stretches in New Delhi district depending upon the real time traffic situation," it said.

"Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections. People are also requested to plan their journey in advance with sufficient time at hand to avoid inconvenience," it added.

