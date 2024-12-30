TP murder case: Kerala LoP Satheesan, victim’s wife cry foul over parole to accused

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Monday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also the Home Minister, for granting parole to Kodi Suni -- the prime accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, “violating all rules”.

“This unlawful act has taken place due to the intervention of Vijayan and his office. When the authorities concerned opposed the parole of 30 days to the accused, it’s only because of the intervention at the highest level in the CPI-M that he was allowed to walk out of the prison,” said the Congress leader.

Suni walked out of prison on parole on Saturday.

“The ruling CPI-M is playing a dangerous game by violating all rules to help criminals. We all saw what happened in the twin murder case at Periya when the accused were all CPI-M activists and also protecting those responsible for the suicide of Kannur additional district magistrate Naveen Babu,” added Satheesan.

TP Chandrasekharan, 51, who launched the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), was hacked to death on May 4, 2012, when he was returning to his hometown near Kozhikode on his motorcycle.

In the case, a court sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment, of which three were middle-level CPI(M) leaders.

TP Chandrasekharan was a popular CPI(M) leader in Kozhikode District but left the party in 2008 and formed his outfit RMP.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, his wife K.K. Rema, with the support of the Congress-led UDF won a stellar victory from the Vadakara Assembly constituency, despite the CPI(M) trying their best to keep her at bay.

Rema said it’s really surprising how could an accused get parole for 30 days.

“He got the parole for 30 days since his mother is ailing, but how can one get such a long release? His mother has every right to approach the State Human Rights Commission for relief, but what’s the logic of giving 30 days when 10 days would have been enough? What’s going to happen if such a criminal is given 30 days of parole? We need to get a clarification from the jail authorities on how this act took place,” said Rema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.