'Town hall' organised in Varanasi to discuss transformational legal reforms under PM Modi

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) A group of eminent citizens of Varanasi conducted a ‘Town hall’ during the weekend to discuss the transformational legal reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A general view prevailed in the Town hall that a slew of legal reforms were brought under the Modi-led NDA, which paved the way for speedy and easy justice for the common people.

Aman Sinha, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, lauded the transformational legal reforms and informed that over 2000 old colonial laws have been repealed and 40,000 compliances have been removed, leading to enhancement in ease of justice and ease of living for the Bhartiyas.

“Justice has become easier. No other country in the world would have abolished as many obsolete laws as India has done in the last 10 years. This has unburdened people,” said Aman Sinha.

“On one hand, PM Modi is removing unnecessary laws and taxes such as sales tax, excise etc unburdening people while on the other hand Opposition is planning new taxes like inheritance tax. There is no denial of that,” he added.

For the unversed, the recently legislated laws like Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 will be effective from July 2024.

Aman Sinha further emphasised that India has emerged as the world's fifth largest economy and the fastest growing global economy despite the Covid pandemic, collapsing global economies and international war turmoil caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Even in such adverse circumstances, India has performed better than other major economies and has served its citizens with commitment.

The SC advocate further said, “In 2014, India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today we are in the top five. This has not happened by chance, it is the result of structural, institutional, and transformational reforms and the decisive and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has solved the fundamental problems of the Indian economy and Indian society which have been posing a challenge for a long time and today every citizen has electricity, clean water, healthcare, gas, housing, food and a bank account. This has led to organic and structural growth of the Indian economy and Indian society and now we are seeing the multiplier effect of all these visionary measures taken by PM Modi as India is firmly on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world.”

He also mentioned about other landmark legal reforms such as GST, Insolvency bankruptcy Code, Labour Code etc. which were brought in during the tenure of the Modi Govt.

Murlidhar Singh, President Central Bar Association Varanasi, lauded the new criminal law enactments. Other prominent citizens like Abhai Singh and NP Singh also noted the transformational changes in the city in the past 10 years.

Notably, during the NDA tenure, India jumped from the world’s 11th largest economy in 2014 to the world’s fifth largest economy, pipping Britain.

India is now set to overtake Japan and Germany and emerge as the world’s third-largest economy by turning into $5 trillion economy, in the next couple of years.

