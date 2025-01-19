Top level EPFO meeting takes stock of CITES 2.01 to speed up claims

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The Executive Committee of the EPF Central Board of Trustees at a meeting held here took up for discussion several important agenda items, including the progress in the implementation of the Centralized IT Enabled System (CITES), status of pension on higher wages and proposal for an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The committee chaired by Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, took stock of the progress made in the implementation of CITES 2.01 to facilitate a UAN-based ledger for all member accounts and thus allow faster access to funds and processing of claims. The successful rollout of CPPS (Centralized Pension Payment System), aimed at streamlining pension processes, benefitting 68 lakh pensioners by ensuring timely and accurate pension disbursement for pensioners, was reviewed.

The committee was apprised about the expeditious examination of pending applications of over 1 lakh cases in the past month and the issue of 21,000 demand letters by regular monitoring of the field offices and issuance of clarifications. The disposal of cases has increased by approximately 58,000.

The committee recommended holding regular Video Conferences with Employers to accelerate the correction in reverted cases and their submission of joint options for which the last date is 31st January 2025. It was directed to complete maximum work within the approved framework by the end of the current fiscal year. Cases involving high amounts pertaining to PSUs were directed to be expedited as well.

The committee also discussed the proposed adoption of ADR mechanisms aimed to significantly reduce litigation burden and associated delays, fostering faster and more amicable resolutions of disputes pending at multiple levels including in Industrial Tribunals, particularly those related to damages under the EPF & MP Act, 1952. This approach will deliver expeditious social security to those involved, save resources, and enhance trust among stakeholders, the official statement said.

Besides, the EC reviewed plans for improvements to the grievance redressal process to enhance service delivery, streamline procedures, and reduce member difficulties. An analysis of frequent grievances in EPFO has led to the identification and categorisation of common problems.

The reform process is aimed at addressing the root cause of these problems and resolving these issues through systemic improvements. In this context, EPFO issued two directions earlier this week on the simplification of the online process for updating member profiles and simplification of the PF transfer process.

