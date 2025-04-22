Mid-Market GCCs set to drive next phase of growth in India: Report

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) India is home to over 480 mid-market global capability centres (GCCs), employing more than 210,000 professionals and over 680 mid-market GCC Units, a report said on Tuesday.

This segment has been instrumental in shaping India’s GCC narrative with accounting for 27 per cent of all GCCs and 22 per cent of total GCC units in the country.

GCCs continue to be a key growth sector for the tech industry in India, contributing nearly one-third of the industry’s total exports.

“The next wave of global capability will not come from size, but from speed, specialisation, and strategic influence. With world-class talent and a vibrant digital ecosystem, mid-market GCCs are no longer just delivery engines but are emerging as cultural innovation labs and centres of excellence, driving R&D, product innovation, and enterprise digitisation for global impact,” said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom.

Within this thriving ecosystem, mid-market GCCs are emerging as high-impact innovation hubs, driving agility, product excellence, and enterprise transformation at scale, according to the report by Nasscom and Zinnov.

Over 45 new mid-market GCCs have set up operations in India in the past two years alone, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of total GCCs, and 30 per cent of total GCC units during this period.

Despite operating at around 40 per cent the scale of their larger counterparts (Non-Mid-market GCCs), mid-market GCCs are consistently delivering transformative outcomes across product innovation, enterprise agility, digital maturity and deepening niche skill capabilities.

Their strategic focus and lean operating models have resulted in a 1.3 times higher presence in transformation hubs, with a maturity curve advancing 1.2 times faster than non-mid-market GCCs.

India is today home to 47 per cent of global product management talent for mid-market GCCs and over 25 per cent of their DeepTech workforce, cementing its position as a global hotspot for next-gen capabilities in AI/ML, cybersecurity, cloud, and data science.

In terms of market distribution, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, and Chennai remain leading destinations for mid-market GCCs, attracting 74 per cent of all new GCC units established, said the report.

