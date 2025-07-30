Top diplomats, industry experts back stronger defence industrial cooperation between India and EU

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Top diplomats and industry experts have underscored that the defence industrial cooperation between India and the European Union (EU) is no longer a peripheral element but is fast becoming central to strategic outlooks of both regions.

Organised by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), a high-level closed-door conversation on 'India-EU Defence Cooperation: Partnering Europe's Security Push' brought together senior European diplomats, Indian industry leaders, and strategic experts as they explored how India's defence transformation intersects with the European Union’s evolving security posture.

Addressing the gathering, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, pointed out India's journey from importing defence equipment to becoming a potential global supplier. He noted three key milestones: the 2014 'Make in India' initiative, strategic operations like 'Operation Sindoor', and the Defence Production Policy’s push for indigenization.

Underscoring the significance of India's self-reliance drive, he noted "What we've seen in telecom, we can replicate in defence" and and emphasised the country's readiness to provide volume-based, cost-effective solutions to European partners.

Reflecting on Adani's role, he added, "At Adani Defence and Aerospace, we knew we wouldn't always find readymade talent, but we built systems to train, mentor, and grow it. Whether it’s NATO-certified ammunition or large-scale manufacturing capability, we've invested in building what India and our global partners need at scale and with quality."

The discussions centered on the EU’s recently announced Readiness 2030 (ReArm Europe) plan, which is an €800 billion initiative to enhance Europe’s defence autonomy, and how India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, under the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, can complement this effort through joint ventures, technology partnerships, and co-production opportunities.

Deputy Head of Mission from the French Embassy, Damien Syed, reaffirmed that defence remains central to the partnership between India and France. He said that the defence firms of France are not only supplying critical technologies like jet engines but also open to co-developing next-generation platforms with India.

"Strategic autonomy is not about isolation, it’s about trusted partnerships," said Syed.

Germany's Ambassador to India, Philip Ackermann, spoke about Europe's recalibrated security posture after the conflict between Russia and Europe started in 2022. He said, "The US security umbrella over Europe has shifted. We must now develop our own capabilities." He stressed Germany's enhanced defence cooperation with India, particularly in submarine production and called India a like-minded partner in upholding global order.

In his welcome remarks, CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi emphasised the need to view India-EU defence ties beyond transactions. He said, “We must move toward co-development and build a predictable, trusted manufacturing ecosystem between Indian and European firms" and called for regulatory harmonization and greater understanding of each other’s industrial strengths.

The discussions also focused on topical issues like rare earth material supply chains, the small arms segment in India’s manufacturing push, and reputational considerations tied to exports and Free Trade Negotiations (FTA).

Italy’s Charge d' Affaires Aurora Russi called maritime security the backbone of India-Italy defence ties. She stated, "We’ve had four major port calls and growing joint exercises with India’s Navy in the last two years alone. Our strategic roadmap is taking shape," while noting that the ties between two nations were elevated to strategic relations since 2023 and the signing of the Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April this year.

Former Indian Ambassador, Anil Wadhwa placed the India–EU relationship in a geopolitical frame. He underscored India’s continued defence ties with Russia but acknowledged the diversification underway. He said, "Europe is increasingly seen as a partner of predictability. In areas like shipbuilding and the maritime domain, partnerships with Europe can add real value."

During the discussion, the European representatives reaffirmed their strong confidence in India as a trusted partner, with limited concern over defence interactions with other countries in the region. The event concluded with a shared vision of India and the EU as trusted partners navigating a more autonomous, secure, and technologically advanced global defence landscape.

