Tomatoes out of people's reach, BJP govt failed to control inflation: Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress

Panaji, July 21 (IANS) The Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress has alleged that the BJP government failed to double the income of farmers, who are paid very less money for tomatoes and they sold them at higher price at Rs 140 in the market, burning a hole in consumers' pocket.

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress President Beena Naik and other state Congress leaders protested against the sharp spurt in vegetable prices and said that the Central government has failed to control the prices.

"Tomatoes have become so expensive. It is very sad that the government failed to control the prices. Farmers are paid doit, while when it reaches to market the prices are seen skyrocketed. The Modi government has failed to double the income of farmers and provide essential goods at affordable prices to the public," Naik said.

"How a family with low salary live in these circumstances of increasing prices. People are suffering due to the inflation, but BJP government is not bothered," she added.

She said that the Congress government in Karnataka has provided so much relief to women by giving freebies and free travel fare in buses, however the BJP government has failed to lend a helping hand.

Naik slammed the BJP government over inflation and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is looting the public by increasing prices and taxes.

She said that before coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeting Congress over price rise.

"There is no need to tell how prices are doubled or have increased prices thrice a time," the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress President added.

She said that the BJP government has failed to provide relief to the people over inflation.

Congress leader Pramod Salgaonkar said that inflation is destroying the life of common man.

"We were told that after implementation of GST, prices will come down, but we feel cheated by this government. Nowadays people can't afford to purchase milk and other essential goods," Naik added.

She said that as tomatoes and other vegetables have become beyond people's reach, there is a need to provide training to women to cook without use of tomatoes, onions and ginger.

"BJP should control the prices, or they will come to know the effect of it. INDIA will show them their place," she added.

