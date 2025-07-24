Tomato prices double across TN as rain hits supply

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Tomato prices in Tamil Nadu have surged sharply over the past few weeks, more than doubling from Rs 10-20 per kg in June to Rs 40-45 in several wholesale markets, including Koyambedu in Chennai and Palacode in Dharmapuri.

Traders attribute the spike to reduced production caused by recent rainfall in tomato-growing regions of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

According to traders in Chennai, the arrival of tomatoes has dropped by nearly 30 per cent, creating a supply-demand imbalance.

“We typically receive around 700 tonnes of tomatoes daily, mostly from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This has now declined to around 500 tonnes,” said M. Thiagarajan, president of the Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Sellers’ Welfare Association. “Rain has damaged the standing crop, and the rising cost of cultivation is further pushing up prices.”

In Dharmapuri district, where tomatoes are cultivated throughout the year on approximately 12,000 hectares, production has been significantly hit.

Farmers drastically reduce cultivation during the monsoon season, often scaling down to just 1,500 hectares due to fear of crop damage from rains. The recent spell of summer showers in the region has further impacted yields.

“Tomato plants are vulnerable to fungal infections and rot when exposed to heavy rain. This is why many farmers avoid planting during the monsoon. As production falls, prices naturally rise,” explained a senior agriculture official from Dharmapuri.

Traders at Palacode wholesale market confirmed the trend and said the current price hike is likely to continue for the next two weeks.

“This is a routine seasonal fluctuation. Prices generally shoot up when supplies dip due to monsoon damage,” said Sanjay Ram, a local tomato trader.

Retail prices have also followed the upward trend, with tomatoes now selling at Rs 50-60 per kg in many markets across the state.

Officials expect prices to stabilise once the supply chain from other southern states recovers and fresh produce reaches wholesale markets. Until then, both traders and consumers are bracing for continued high prices for the staple vegetable.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.