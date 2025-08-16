War 2 Result: NTR Shelves Devara 2 with Koratala Siva?

NTR Jr. is going through a bit of a dull patch at the box office, thanks to the mild response to War 2, which was directed by Ayan Mukherji and is part of the prestigious Yash Raj Films' spy universe.

Thanks to the mega success of Pathaan, YRF decided to continue with their spy stories. Tiger-3 didn't end up working for them, but they were confident in War 2, owing to how well it was received by the North Indian audiences. It became one of the biggest hits of 2019, and with Jr NTR joining Hrithik, YRF was hoping that it would become a sensational hit.

But that didn't take place, as NTR's stardom failed to save the movie. Furthermore, the fact that War 2 was clashing with Coolie didn't really help this average fare rake in big bucks. Hrithik's star power in the North did help the Hindi version achieve good collections on the second day, but there are significant doubts about War 2's ability to sustain consistent numbers over the long weekend.

Amid this crucial setback, NTR has made a firm decision not to proceed with Devara 2, a film he wishes to create with director Koratala Siva following the success of Devara. Currently, NTR is busy with Prasanth Neel's Dragon, and once that is done, he will immediately move on to Trivikram's mythological project, which is all set to be mounted on a grand scale.

Even though Devara managed to become a hit at the box office, critics and neutral audiences panned the film because they didn't like the slow proceedings. Also, the end twist might not seem appealing enough for Tarak to spend energy again and make a sequel.

Rumors suggest that the actor, the director, and the producers are in agreement. Koratala Siva is currently working on a project for Naga Chaitanya, but it's unclear when the announcement will take place.