Vishnu Manchu's Global Promotions for Kannappa Begin May 8: Off to the USA

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu is going all out to ensure that Kannappa, the most ambitious project of his career, becomes nothing short of an epic cinematic milestone. From meticulously planned promotional strategies to an unprecedented global outreach, the actor is spearheading a campaign that’s setting new benchmarks in movie marketing.

With over a month still left for its grand theatrical release, Kannappa is already creating ripples across the globe. Vishnu Manchu has kickstarted an aggressive worldwide promotional tour, beginning with the USA—marking a first-of-its-kind campaign for a Telugu historical film.

The much-anticipated USA Tour commences on May 8th in New Jersey, where Vishnu will interact with fans at Regal Commerce Center, North Brunswick at 7:30 PM. On the next day, he will jet off to Dallas, visiting Galaxy Theatres Grandscape, The Colony, TX at 7 PM, to engage with audiences. The US leg of the tour concludes on May 10th in the Bay Area, where he will visit Cine Lounge Fremont 7 Cinemas at 10:30 AM. The film’s overseas release is being handled by Vasaraa, ensuring a wide and strategic international rollout.

Back home in India, Vishnu has even grander promotional plans in the pipeline, with multi-city tours, spiritual pilgrimages, and media interactions aimed at connecting with audiences across all demographics. The marketing campaign is designed not just to promote a film but to celebrate a cultural and devotional spectacle.

The excitement around Kannappa is already palpable. The devotional anthem “Shiva Shiva Shankaraa” has dominated music charts since its release, striking a deep chord with audiences. The Love track from the film has also turned into a chartbuster, showcasing the film’s musical versatility.

All eyes are now on the trailer, which promises to elevate the anticipation to a whole new level. Slated for a grand release on June 27th in multiple languages, Kannappa is not just a film—it's a movement. With its sky-high expectations and pan-India appeal, this historical epic is set to redefine the genre and etch a permanent mark in Indian cinema.