Varun Tej Unveils The Glorious CDP with love

Global Star Ram Charan's fans have been treated to a stunning Birthday CDP, as their beloved actor's birthday date approaches. The versatile action star is going to turn a year older on March 27. His birthday week is a huge affair every year and this time, it is even more so.

Varun Tej today put out the CDP, much to the joy of the Mega Power Star's fans. They are loving its design and how the exalted Alluri look has been projected for the maximum appeal of his fans across languages. "Happy to Launch the Special Birthday CDP of my anna, GLOBAL STAR. Keep inspiring us as you always do with your hard work and humble nature. Love you anna! (sic)," Varun Tej wrote.

Ram Charan's birthday this year has got an emotional value of its own. In recent months, the super-talented actor's popularity has reached new heights.

This Sunday (March 26), Mega fans will be coming together to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner at Hyderabad's Shilpakala Vedika. Mega heroes will be in attendance to take part in the celebrations.