Tarak Loses His Cool Over Press Meet

Young Tiger Jr NTR is one of the most popular actors out there. He enjoys a solid fan following in and out of the Telugu States. It has been close to a year since his RRR was released in theatres. Post RRR, Jr NTR signed a couple of films but he hasn't joined any movie sets.

His fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. Last night, Tarak graced Vishwak Sen's Das Ka Dhamki's pre-release event at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. His fans attended the event to a catch glimpse of their demigod. During Traak's speech, his fans irritated him by asking him to share the latest update about his next movie, directed by Koratala Siva.

Jr NTR lost his cool and said, “I am not doing any movie. How many times should I tell you, guys? There is another occasion to talk about my movie."

His fans and the audience who gathered at the stadium were shocked. Immediately, Tarak said that the film will be with Koratala Siva and that it will go on the floors soon.

Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's untitled film will go on floors from March 25 of this month. Janhvi Kapoor is its heroine. Saif Ali Khan could be its antagonist.