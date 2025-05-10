Single Day 1 Box Office: Sree Vishnu’s Film Opens Strong with ₹4.3 Crores

Tollywood actor Sree Vishnu's latest comedy film, Single, has opened up to good and encouraging reviews from critics and audiences. Sree Vishnu has a knack for comedy, and his timing in the recent films was exquisite. When paired with Vennela Kishore, the result is a hilarious spectacle at the box office. Geetha Arts was confident in this duo, which is why they aggressively promoted the movie.

Of late, it's important for makers to let audiences know that they are coming with a film and promote it in the best way possible. Promotions worked in the favor of Single, and as a result, the movie started off on a terrific note on Day 1 at the box office.

Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore's film managed to collect around Rs.4.3 crores on its opening day. This amount is a great number for the film, and looking at the reviews, Single will have a great weekend at the Telugu box office. Those who watched Single found many humorous moments in the first half, but found the second half to be somewhat disappointing.

Especially when the narrative shifts from funny to emotional, Single felt inconsistent and abrupt. While this remains a minor complaint in a film that's filled with hilarious sequences from the two leads, Single is a movie that can be enjoyed the most in the theaters with a group of friends.

Furthermore, this is a fun change for Sree Vishnu in terms of experimenting with genres. After performing a series of serious roles and honing his craft, the actor has finally found his niche in the comedy genre. With his unique timing, Sree Vishnu impresses audiences with each of his films, and he is likely to continue this trend following the success of Single.